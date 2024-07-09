Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $131.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

