Citigroup Cuts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $14.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

