Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 112,732 shares.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 440,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 73,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 321.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

