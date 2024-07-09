CNB Bank Buys 1,390 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.6% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.0% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 131,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $134,513,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,047 shares of company stock worth $127,838,805. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

META stock opened at $529.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.