CNB Bank Purchases 6,199 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.