Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,929 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 1,702,840 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,561,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 408,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

