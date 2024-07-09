Cogeco (CGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.
Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.74%.
Shares of CGO stock opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$393.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. Cogeco has a one year low of C$44.62 and a one year high of C$62.49.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
