Cogeco (CGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$393.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. Cogeco has a one year low of C$44.62 and a one year high of C$62.49.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 81.62%.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cogeco

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.