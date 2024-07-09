Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCA
Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.9 %
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The Elon Factor: Is It Enough to Keep Tesla Stock Moving Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.