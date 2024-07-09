Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as low as C$1.13. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 121,108 shares changing hands.

Colabor Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.60 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

