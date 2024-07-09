Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $92.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

