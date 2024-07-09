Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 102,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

