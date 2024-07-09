Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1,471.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140,593 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,971 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 54,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,010.01%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

