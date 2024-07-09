Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 10.67% of Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:JULQ opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Get Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF alerts:

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – July (JULQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULQ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.