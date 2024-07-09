Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

