Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

