Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.47% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCEF opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Further Reading

