Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBHY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

