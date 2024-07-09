Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $3,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $52,600,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $7,223,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $6,104,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Corpay Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPAY opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.81. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.