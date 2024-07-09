Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after buying an additional 257,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 409,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 98,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LCTD stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.