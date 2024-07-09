Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 12,064 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. City Holding Co. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.