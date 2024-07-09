Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,252. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

