Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. 7,340,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

