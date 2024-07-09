Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 2.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $44.13. 864,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,597,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.7% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 837,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Corning by 10.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

