Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Shares Up 28.6%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.
Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States.
