Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Shares Up 28.6%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

About Coronado Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.