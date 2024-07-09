Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.46 and traded as high as C$11.17. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 2,309,564 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

