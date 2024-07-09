CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

CRH stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after buying an additional 937,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

