Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE:CCK opened at $72.97 on Monday. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Crown’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $5,019,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

