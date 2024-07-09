CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 2,947,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

