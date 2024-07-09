CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 317.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,462. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

