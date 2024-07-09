CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Get CSX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $126,089,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,336,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,596,000 after buying an additional 858,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.