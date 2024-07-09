Culp (NYSE:CULP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.79. Culp shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 65,944 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $6,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

