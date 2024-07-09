Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 95 ($1.22) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 80 ($1.02). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CURY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 92 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.86) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 91.80 ($1.18).

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 72.81 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £822.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.98. Currys has a one year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 81.30 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Currys news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($37,402.33). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

