CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

CVBF opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

