CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
CVB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
CVBF opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
