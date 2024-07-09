CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.