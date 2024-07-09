CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

