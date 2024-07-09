CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.64

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 40677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank raised their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

