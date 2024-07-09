Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $13,816.33 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $13,816.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Arthur Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.