DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.