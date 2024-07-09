Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,648 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CarMax by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CarMax by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 166,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,222. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

