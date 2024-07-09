Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 19,124 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 121.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after acquiring an additional 972,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $179.47. 117,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,846. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

