Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,537,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,560,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.04. The company had a trading volume of 432,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,994. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

