Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 285,856 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 430.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,856 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $24.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

