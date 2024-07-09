Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,997 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $280,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 997,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 47,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

