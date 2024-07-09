Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $2,967,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.45.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.86. 34,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,468. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $436.31. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

