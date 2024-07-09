Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE RVTY traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $103.19. 85,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

