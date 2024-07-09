Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,911,000 after buying an additional 440,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,713,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 232,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,649. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

