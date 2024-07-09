Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 118,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

