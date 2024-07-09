Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.63. 23,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,594. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average of $255.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

