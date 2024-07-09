Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $195,406,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $304.71. The stock had a trading volume of 126,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

