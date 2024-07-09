Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

