Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 219,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,939. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

